PML-N govt determined to uproot terrorism

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Rana Muhammad Arshad Tuesday said the government was mobilising all available resources to weed out terrorism from the country.

“Noose around terrorists and their facilitators has been tightened and their days are numbered now on the Pakistani soil,” he added.

Talking to APP on the Punjab Assembly premises, he said that the recent suicide blast at Charing Cross, Lahore was highly condemnable. He expressed his satisfaction that those responsible for the attack had been caught.

He said that the Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies have carried out search operations in various parts of the province and arrested over 35,000 suspected persons. “Steps taken under the national action plan have yielded positive results,” he added.

Rana Arshad praised Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for their prudent policies and providing all help to the law-enforcers to make the national action plan a success.

The parliamentary secretary said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit the whole region and bring prosperity to the people of Pakistan.

