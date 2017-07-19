PML-N govt to complete 3,600MW gas power projects this year: Lawmakers

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) lawmakers on Tuesday said 3,600 megawatt gas power projects in Jhang, Sheikhupura and Balloki would be completed during the current year.

Talking to APP, Senator Kulsoom Parveen said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, round-the-clock efforts were being made for elimination of energy crisis.

She said all projects were proving fruitful and ongoing energy projects would be completed throughout the country soon.

“The government is working on alternate energy resources to meet the growing demand,” she added.

Parveen said the PML-N believed in politics of decency, ethics and service to the people of the country while politics of PTI Chief Imran Khan revolved around lies, hypocrisy and personal interests, she added.

MNA Awais Leghari said a new history of hardwork, honesty and continuous struggle was being written with regard to work on energy projects.

“The Haveli Bahadur Shah gas-power plant’s first unit had started producing 760-MW electricity”, he added.

He said Chashma IV, Bhikki, Bahadur Shah, Sahiwal Coal, Tarbella IV, Neelum-Jhelum and other projects would help to meet the energy crisis of the country.

Leghari said many projects were being completed with local fund resources and Thar-Coal project would be completed with the financial resource of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said about 3000 megawatt energy would also be available through solar and wind projects and work on hydel projects to generate 12,000 megawatt electricity was also in progress.

MPA Rana Rana Mehmood-Ul-Hassan said 1,320 megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project would also be completed in a record period. He said with the completion of this project, 1,320 megawatt electricity would be added to the national grid.

Rana Mehmood-Ul-Hassan said this project would prove to be an important milestone in progress and prosperity of the country.

MPA Majid Zahoor said completion of energy projects would result in elimination of darkness from the country and provision of cheap electricity to consumers as well.

He said the Punjab government was forwarding projects of energy generation through coal, gas, wind, solar and other sources.

Zahoor said the Punjab government had saved Rs 112 billion in energy projects.—APP

