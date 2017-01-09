PML-N gets most votes from S Punjab: Talal

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz got most votes from southern Punjab, party leader Talal Chaudhry said replying to Imran Khan’s claims that majority share of Punjab’s budget is spent on Lahore.

He said that Imran would not be able to provide proof for his accusations, adding that he did not provide evidence in court. ‘They made the same accusations that Pakistan Peoples Party made against us,’ the PML-N leader said.

He added that the party doesn’t discriminate between rural and urban areas. The PTI Chairman, Imran Khan earlier Sunday in a rally in Bahawalpur said that Nawaz Sharif’s corruption would have never been revealed if it wasn’t for the efforts of people behind Panama Papers.

He added that southern Punjab’s money was being divided among a small group of people, adding that the people need education and medical facilities. ‘57% of Punjab’s budget is being spent on Lahore only’, he said.—INP