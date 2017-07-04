PML-N fulfils electoral promises: Murtaza

Havelian

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi said on Monday that we have fulfilled all the electoral promises made with the voters in NA-18 especially regarding provision of suigas to the left over areas in the constituency. Talking to media men here , he said that opposition is busy in propaganda while we are doing practical work to excel in economy and maintain law and order situation in the country.

Murtaza Abbassi disclosed that PML-N has started developmental work in all over the country. During the first two years of the government Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif focused on the mega developmental projects and now started executing projects in the constituencies to directly benefit the masses, he added.

Deputy Speaker NA stated that people involved in sit in and anti-Pakistan activities are not the well-wishers of the country, despite their government in KPK they did not start a single mega project in the province.

He said that only Imran Khan can see the change in the province whereas local leadership of PTI is the promoter of the corruption in the province. Murtaza Javed Abbassi said that we have performed to serve the masses and in the forthcoming elections we will win with great margin. He also criticized PTI government and said that two sitting ministers of PTI from Abbottabad could not resolve the issue of traffic in district Abbottabad and unable to construct bypass for the city.—APP