PML-N to foil IK’s conspiracies

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar on Monday reiterated resolve of his party to thwart conspiracies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief Imran Khan against the development projects in the country.

‘Imran is siding with those forces which are conspiring against Pakistan and its development projects including the game changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor,’, he said in response to allegations of PTI MNA Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He also asked Imran Khan to shun the policy of intolerance and rudeness. ‘You will ruin the younger generation if you do not opt for decent language and mannerism’.

Capt (R) Safdar also reminded Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the events and miseries through which the PML-N and the PPPP leaders had passed through for survival of democracy in the country.

He said in conspiracies against democracy Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged and Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto were sent in exile.

‘If political people like have been standing for democracy in 1970s, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto could have not been hanged. And then again, if you people have been alive to the situation, Pervez Musharraf could have not imposed Martial law’.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had raised the issues of detention of Jamshed Dasti and Middle east crisis urging the government to play its role for bringing normalcy to relations between the GCC countries. To his first point, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq informed that Production order for Dasti has already been issued while the government is making efforts for reconciliation between the Arab nations.—APP