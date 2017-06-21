PML-N to exercise legal course to get rights: Talal

Islamabad

PML-N Member of the National Assembly Talal Chaudhary Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would exercise every legal option to get its due rights. Talking to newsmen here after the announcement of decision by the apex court on Hussain Nawaz’s application for stopping video recording of the JIT proceedings, Talal Chaudhary said the PML-N respected the court decision, however, it would decide about its further legal course in the light of the rommendations of its team of legal experts.

He said the constitution did not allow video recording of proceedings by investigation agencies, which in some countries was allowed through acts of their parliaments. “We approached the apex court regarding our reservations on the JIT, however, we respect the court decision,” he said, adding that their lawyers would devise a strategy after reviewing the verdict from different aspects. Talal Chaudhary said the PML-N’s opponents wanted confrontation among institutions but their desires would not be fulfilled because the PML-N had great respect for the constitution and institutions. He said the PML-N stood firm on its stance from the very first day and Hussain Nawaz used his constitutional right by approaching the Supreme Court over the leakage of his picture.—APP