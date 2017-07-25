PML-N degraded minorities, PTI tells SC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday rejected allegations levelled by PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi that PTI was acquiring funds through foreign sources and non-Muslims, accusing Abbasi of attempting to malign the minorities in the country.

In its reply submitted before the Supreme Court (SC), PTI maintained that the petitioner had not submitted any evidence of PTI receiving funds from prohibited sources,

On the other hand, PTI has submitted all relevant documents to the court,” it added.

PTI’s reply also stated that the petitioner alleged that the party had acquired funds from non-Muslims, which should be seen as an attack on Pakistan’s minorities, who “have had an important role to play in the country’s progress”.

“The Constitution of Pakistan does not differentiate between Muslims and non-Muslims,” it maintained.

Abbasi’s petition in the SC seeks the disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan and Secretary General Jahangir Tareen over non-disclosure of assets, the existence of offshore companies owned by them and for PTI being a foreign-aided party.

The Political Parties Order, 2002, prohibited parties from receiving foreign funds, Abbasi’s counsel Akram Sheikh had argued, adding that the PTI received $2.3 million in foreign funding between 2010 and 2013.

In its reply submitted to the court on Monday, PTI claimed that other parties, including the PPP and PML-N, have also raised funds through foreign sources but not provided details to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI, in its 700-page detailed reply submitted to the SC, has also claimed that the funding process has been transparent and funds from dual nationals have been collected.