PML-N decides to give befitting reply to opponents

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired a high level meeting of PML-N leadership and discussed the ongoing investigation by the Joint Investigation Team, formed by the Supreme Court to probe into the offshore dealings of the prime minister’s family and which is all set to submit its final report before the apex court on Monday.

As the political opponents are using Panama Papers case to malign the ruling party, the PML-N meeting decided to give a befitting reply to them on all fronts.

The participants also decided to keep all development schemes on schedule despite the current political temperature. They said no compromise would be made on the welfare of the people and development of the country.

Sources said Law Minister Zahid Hamid briefed the participants about the government’s next plan of action after the submission of JIT report.

The participants of the meeting decided to utilize all legal and constitutional options when the time comes, sources said adding the meeting also decided to establish contacts with different parties including JUI (F), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and PPP.

Moreover, sources informed that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also briefed the participants of the meeting regarding the overall economic situation of the country, with a special focus on the recent slide in the stock exchange as well as appreciation of the US dollar.