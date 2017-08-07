PML-N to continue serving masses: Shahbaz

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that steering Pakistan out of economic bankruptcy and putting it on the road to progress is a historical achievement of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his unmatched services during the last four-years can never be overlooked.

He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the sovereign of democracy and his struggle for promoting and stabilizing democratic traditions in the country is exceptional. He said that Nawaz Sharif is a leader who has always preferred country’s development and stability.

Nawaz Sharif lives in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and 200 million people of the country are standing with their vibrant leader who gave them peace, prosperity and development, he added.

In a statement here today, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has rooted out the nation and country from the vortex of issues and challenges that is why it is country’s largest and most popular political party which has relinquished its days and evenings for the bright future of Pakistan. It has set records of public service and all projects carried out under the supervision of Nawaz Sharif have served the interest of common man, he added. Shahbaz Sharif said, “If it is a crime to serve the people and provide them with facilities, we will rehash this wrongdoing every so often”. He said that our life and death is with public as our aim is to serve the people and will continue this service till we breathe our last. He said that desperate political elements are attempting to spare their suffocating political career yet the individuals spreading falsehood and mayhem are bound to confront disappointment.

He said that negative politics based on lies has become hard-bone for Niazi Sahib and not far is the day when this politics of reprimand and lies will be buried forever.