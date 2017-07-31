PML-N in comfortable position for grabbing slot

NA to elect new leader of House tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the National Assembly session on Tuesday at 3:00 pm to elect new leader of the house. The President has summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, said a press release of the National Assembly secretariat. Enjoying the support of 213 members of National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and allies were in comfortable position for grabbing Prime Minister’s slot. The nominee of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was in comfortable position to be elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

PML-N has 188 MNAs in the National Assembly. According to party position appearing on National Assembly’s website, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has 47 MNAs, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 33 members. Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) enjoys the support of 24 members. Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has 13 MNAs, Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) 5, Jamat-i-Islami 4, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) 3, National People Party (NPP) 2, Pakistan Muslim League 2, Awami National Party 02, while Balochistan National Party (BNP), Quomi Watan Party (QWP), Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PMl-Z), National Party (NP), Awami Muslim League (AML), Awami Jamhori Ittehad Pakistan and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) are enjoying the support of one MNA each.

There are eight independent members in the assembly. Nomination papers: Shahid Khaqan of PML-N and Sheikh Rashid on behalf of PTI obtained the nomination papers, while Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah also obtained six nomination papers from the Office of the Secretary National Assembly today. While the PTI has nominated Sh Rashid as their PM’s candidate, Khrshid Shah contacted other opposition parties for fielding a joint candidate and has convened a meeting tomorrow to discuss the matter. On the other hand, Shahid Khaqan telephoned ANP Leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and requested to support his candidacy. He also met JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to seek his support. Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat has announced schedule for election of new Prime Minister. According to the schedule, the nomination papers were required to be obtained from the office of the Secretary National Assembly on July 30.

While, the nomination papers will be received till 2 pm on July 31, following which Speaker National Assembly would make scrutiny of the papers at 3 pm on the same day. Election for the prime minister will be held on August 1 (Tuesday), for which President Mamnoon Hussain has already summoned the National Assembly session at 3 pm. After the election, the new prime minister will take oath of his office. The President will administer the oath. After taking oath, the new Prime Minister will constitute the federal cabinet.