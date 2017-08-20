Only PML-N can uplift Pakistan: Tanvir

Lahore

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is the only political party which can resolve all issues of the country.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Lahore Transport Service from Narang on Saturday, he said that the PML-N had strengthened the economy by launching several big projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), power projects, motorways and providing modern transport facilities to the citizens besides upgradating railways.

He said that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway would be completed before the next financial year, which would facilitate the citizens of Narang area also. He said that the number of buses would soon be increased for Narang to facilitate citizens.

He expressed his joy over the inauguration of bus service which had been a long-drawn demand of the citizens of the area.

Rana Tanvir said that the enemies of Pakistan could not see it as a developing country and international conspiracies were damaging the country. He challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to bring about a change in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa first and then talk of the other parts of the country.—APP