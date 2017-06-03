PML-N has become land mafia: Elahi

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Ch Parvez Elahi on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has become land mafia which has occupied land worth Rs 28 billion in Lahore Division. Addressing a press conference at his residence in Lahore, he said, ‘Minimum of Rs 100 billion have been misappropriated in only last three years in the development projects of Punjab.’

‘This has thrown a challenge to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to come on any forum as to what he has done with our tenure’s prosperous and surplus Punjab during last nine years,’ he said.

He said, ‘We are presenting proofs about corruption and irregularities in every project including ‘jangla bus’ and orange line.’ He lambasted the Punjab CM saying, ‘He has increased loans of Punjab to Rs 712 billion which were only Rs 267 billion during our government and still Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are terming each other hero.’

Replying to a question, he said, ‘For Shahbaz Sharif, saving is what goes into his pocket. In 2007 last education budget of our government in Punjab was 11.46 percent of total budget i.e. Rs 45 billion 12 crores whereas in the current year, education budget is less than half as compared to our budget.’

‘Just see what condition Shahbaz Sharif has pushed. For construction of Daanish Schools, payment of Rs 4.88 billion was declared illegal and ‘jangla bus’ project itself is illegal,’ he said.

He stated that, ‘Auditor General has also said that Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has not approved it.—NNI