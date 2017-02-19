PML development agenda has frustrated enemy: Rohail

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-N is successfully pursuing its development agenda in the country which has frustrated enemies of Pakistan, said PML-N leader and Member National Assembly Rohail Asghar Sheikh while talking to media persons here on Sunday.

“Recent attacks by the terrorists like an attack on Mazar of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar showed the frustration and defeat of the enemies of Pakistan,” he added.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, zero tolerance policy has been adopted against corruption. He said that solid efforts made for eradication of corruption on behalf of the government were also being appreciated at global level.