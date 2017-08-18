Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PMIC celebrates 70 years of Pakistan’s Independence, Pakistan Micro-finance Investment Company (PMIC) conducted a tree plantation activity at the Japanese Park, Islamabad. The activity reinforced PMIC’s pledge for a cleaner, greener and environment friendly Pakistan. All PMIC staff took part in the activity and in line with the Capital Development Authority’s Environmental Guidelines the staff planted orchid (‘kachnar’), jambul (‘jamun’) and guava trees.

On this occasion CEO PMIC Mr. Yasir Ashfaq said the aim of the tree plantation activity is to celebrate Pakistan’s 70 years of independence by giving back to our country, with a resolve to contribute towards nature conservation for a better tomorrow and to promote environment friendly activities amongst the staff.