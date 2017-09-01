PMEX index closes at 2,995 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 2,995 points. The total traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 4.868 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,653, says PMEX release here on Thursday. Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.699 billion, followed by WTI crude oil Rs 1.417 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 1.268 billion, platinum Rs 377.434 million, silver Rs 68.548 million, copper Rs 21.507 million, Brent crude oil Rs 9.118 million and natural gas Rs 5.575 million.