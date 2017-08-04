PMEX index closes at 2,976

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange commodity index on Thursday closed at 2,976 points. The total traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 3.871 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,280, says press release here on Thursday. Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.455 billion, followed by WTI crude oil Rs 1.227 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 916.255 million, silver Rs 145.885 million, platinum Rs 103.509 million, Brent crude oil Rs 11.312 million, copper Rs 6.061 million and natural gas Rs 4.759 million.

