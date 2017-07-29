PMEX index closes at 2,961 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s total traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 8.297 billion and the number of lots traded was 28,411.

PMEX commodity index closed at 2,961 points, said PMEX press release here on Friday. Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 3.328 billion, followed by currencies through COTS Rs 2.941 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 1.690 billion, silver Rs 190.560 million, platinum Rs 119.488 million, natural gas Rs 12.805 million, copper Rs 11.248 million and Brent crude oil Rs 2.478 million.