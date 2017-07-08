PMEx index closes at 2,876 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity index on Thursday closed at 2,876 points. The total traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 3.314 billion and number of lots traded was 11,429, said press release here on Friday. Major business was contributed by WTI crude oil amounting to Rs 1.205 billion, followed by gold worth 1.191 billion, currencies through COTS of Rs 705.430 million, copper Rs 127.306 million, platinum Rs 38.951 million, silver Rs 35.596 million, natural gas RS 7.609 million and Brent crude oil Rs 2.142 million.