PMEX index closes at 2,845 points

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity index on Tuesday closed at 2,845 points. The total traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 3.848 billion and number of lots traded was 11,055, says press release on Wednesday. Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.552 billion, followed by currencies through COTS worth Rs 1.261 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 761.202 million, silver Rs 127.575 million, platinum Rs 76.703 million, copper Rs 51.228 million, natural gas Rs 11.314 million and Brent crude oil Rs 6.066 million.