PMEX commodity index closes at 2,834 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 2,834 points. The total traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 6.669 billion and number of lots traded was 29,022, said a press release issued here on Thursday. Major business was contributed by WTI crude oil amounting to Rs 2.730 billion, followed by gold of Rs 1.813 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 1.614 billion, copper Rs 300.229 million, platinum Rs 107.657 million, silver Rs 83.703 million, natural gas Rs 13.466 million and Brent crude oil Rs 2.805 million.