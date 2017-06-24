PMEX commodity closes at 2,841 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity index on Thursday closed at 2,841 points. The total traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 4.427 billion and number of lots traded was 17,556, says release here on Friday. Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.873 billion, followed by WTI crude oil Rs 1.305 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 995.358 million, silver Rs 101.913 million, copper Rs 79.585 million, platinum Rs 49.321 million, natural gas Rs 19.945 million and Brent crude oil Rs 2.519 million.