PM&DC frames new teaching regulations

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has framed new PM&DC “Regulations for appointment, promotions of faculty of staff. These regulations have been framed by the Council under section 33 (2) of PM&DC Ordinance, 1962. These regulations shall come in to force from 1st August 2017. All appointments already made as per previous PM&DC regulations will not be disturbed and titles already accrued will be held. However all future appointments and promotions will be made according to these regulations. The President PM&DC Prof.Dr.Shabir Lehri in a statement said that to promote the culture of research in medical education and encourage the dental faculty to conduct research and get it published, the number of mandatory original articles for promotion towards, Assistant, Associate and Professor have been increased.