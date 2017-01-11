PMDC forms inquiry committee in Zohra’s death case

Lahore

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the matter of death of patient Zohra Bibi, which will give their report on Friday, January 13, 2017.

The patient named Zohra Bibi was presented in Arif Memorial Hospital Lahore an attached teaching hospital of Rashid Latif Medical College Lahore on January 1, 2017.

Suffering from kidney disease, she was neither provided a bed in the hospital nor any treatment due to which the patient went to Jinnah Hospital Lahore but she died on January 2. The Punjab government’s specialised healthcare and Medical Education Department took serious notice of the incident and has requested the PMDC to inquire about the case and directed for taking strict action against such hospitals and private medical dental colleges who are not offering 50 per cent free treatment to the poor as all the private hospitals are bound by the PMDC regulations to offer free beds and treatment.—APP