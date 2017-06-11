PMDC constitutes committee to review policy for new medical, dental colleges

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in its 152th Council meeting presided by the President PM&DC has constituted evaluation committee to review policy for new medical and dental colleges. Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar was also invited to discuss and decide several important cases pertaining to medical and dental education and policy implementations with council members.

While taking a quick review of the PMDC Council working NHS Minister observed the President PMDC and the Council members were doing their level best to streamline the functioning of PMDC and medical dental education and maintain transparency. She said the matter with reference to new medical and dental colleges which have been recommended by the Council and have been forwarded for notification to the Federal Government which are still pending with them. She emphasized that Federal Government has no intention to interfere in the statuary powers of PMDC apex body. She intended to work with PMDC together to ascertain good quality education in the country. The Council members pledged to maintain full transparency in the matters of recognition of new medical dental colleges and constituted a four member Evaluation Committee comprising of Dr.Sania Nishtar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Bari, Surgeon Gen. Asif Sukhaira, Prof Dr Aijaz Hassan. This committee will prepare TOR’s for inspection process, evaluate and review all the inspection reports of new medical and dental colleges’ and will give their recommendation to the Ministry of NHRS&C. She also highlighted the issue of delay in implementation of centralize induction of students in medical dental colleges through PM&DC Admission Regulations 2016 due to the pending litigation and stay orders passed by various courts.

President PMDC Prof Dr Sabbir Lehri thanking the NHS Minister said she has always been helpful for PMDC. It is under her guidance and vision that a strong mechanism has been developed for the poor to get free treatment in the teaching hospitals as PMDC has made it mandatory for all the colleges to offer 50pc free beds to the poor and deserving patients.