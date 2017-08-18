PMDC asked to take notice of private medical colleges’ over-charging

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Thursday asked the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to take notice of charging heavy fees by some private medical and dental colleges.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Sajjad Turi urged PMDC that strict measures should be adopted to bound private medical and dental colleges to charge fees in accordance with PMDC formula.

The chairman committee said that by increasing fees poor people were being stopped to take admission in medical colleges. He said that PMDC should monitor such medical colleges, charging heavy fees like Agha Khan, Be Well Hospital, Shifa International, Hameed Latif Hospital Lahore etc. Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said that there was strict monitoring on medical and dental colleges and thorough inspections were conducted in 12 new medical and dental colleges.

She said that despite well aware of the non registration of medical colleges, parents still admitting their children in these illegal colleges. She said that there was a need to develop new rules for registration of new medical and dental colleges. She said that the committee should recommend for early completion of registration process of new medical and dental colleges. She also sought approval from the committee for increasing fees of private medical and dental colleges.—APP