PMDC announces NEB Step-III examination schedule

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday announced the schedule of National Examination Board’s (NEB) examination Step-III. According to PMDC, the examinations will be held on July 15, 16th, 22nd and 23rd at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi for medical students having foreign qualification.

As many as 786 candidates are going to appear in the examination.

The PMDC will conduct the NEB Clinical examination in collaboration with National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Lt Gen Syed Imran Majeed and Vice President PMDC Prof Dr Abid Farooqi.

Acting Registrar PMDC Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the Step III Exam has been scheduled to be held in four parts and all the examination results will be announced on the same day and will be uploaded on PMDC website to save time of the candidates.

He added that 80 renowned professors from all over the country have been invited to monitor the examination. He apprised that Pakistani nationals who completed their medical degree from China, Afghanistan, Russia, Central Asian states and Cuba will appear in the examination.

He added that the Ministry of National Health Services has also been informed about the schedule.