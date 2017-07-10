PMD to upgrade equipment to ensure accuracy

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) plans to upgrade its forecasting equipment and network to ensure reliable and timely weather, hydrological and climate information and services to user departments and communities. In this regard, the International Development Association (IDA) of World Bank will provide a soft loan to strengthen the PMD’s ability to provide reliable and timely weather and climate information.

The forecasting equipment and network for PMD has long been overdue for upgrade. The equipment currently being used by the PMD is slightly outdated and only used to provide forecast for one to two days and an outlook for three to five days at the most. A web-based portal has reported that for this upgrade, obsolete and dysfunctional radars will either be removed/replaced. At least 14 new radars will be provided to cover more than 95 % of the country.

The locations of most of the radars are expected to be in remote areas with low population levels. The upgradation of the weather forecasting equipment at the PMD is indeed a welcome step and positive move. The upgraded equipment are expected to lead to improved hydro-meteorological information, strengthened forecasting and early-warning systems and speedy dissemination of weather, climate and hydrological information to end-users.

Improved accuracy and lead time for weather forecasts and warning are on of key indicators of this project. It is expected to be implemented over a time period of five years. Pakistan has experienced extreme weather events mainly because of climate change. Therefore, upgrading early weather forecast equipment and network is very crucial to prevent human and property loss by forecasting changes in weather pattern and issuing alerts in advance.—APP