PMCG importers body concerned over sale of smuggled food items

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association has drawn the attention of the authorities concerned towards sale of smuggled food items in Peshawar by some Afghan origin traders on throw away prices. Association’s Patron in Chief Naseem Chawla and President Anjum Nisar in a statement issued here on Monday alleged that sale of these smuggled food items on cheaper rates were hurting the legal and fair importers as well as the national kitty.

They also claimed that as per information these smugglers were also involved in sale of food items after changing their expiry dates. Naseem Chawla and Anjum Nisar also claimed that some facilitators of these Afghan nationals were representing them in whole sale market of Lahore and Rawalpindi.

They urged the Customs Authorities to immediately check these smugglers who were not only depriving the national kitty of heavy revenue but also playing with the health of consumers by selling the expired food items after changing their expiry dates.