PMB to grant scholarships

Mansehra

Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) will grant scholarships worth hundred thousand rupees each to the deserving students of Hazara University (HU) for higher education.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Muhammad Habeeb while addressing a function here Wednesday. He said Bait ul Mal scholarships would also provide opportunities to the deserving students and open new avenues of higher education.

Professor Dr. Habeeb also thanked the Managing Director (MD) PBM Barrister Abid Shaikh for special grant of scholarships for deserving students.

On the occasion, VC also distributed wheel-chairs amongst the special students of the university on behalf of the Bait ul Mal.

Earlier, Professor Dr. Majid Khan while addressing the PBM blood donors camp participants said according to a report approximately 100,000 patients were suffering from thalassemia in Pakistan and every year 5,000 babies were born with this deadly disease.

He said these patients needs regular blood transfusion and iron chelation after consultation with a qualified hematologist along with regular diagnostic investigations on monthly basis which was unaffordable by the poor families in Pakistan.—APP