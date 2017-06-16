PM writes new history by appearing before JIT: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has written new history by appearing before the JIT adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N has always respected national institutions. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has played historic role with regard to supremacy of law and strengthening of institutions.

The history could never forget this unique role of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with regard to respect for law, he added. He pointed out that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who is the popularly elected Prime Minister has presented himself and his family for accountability. He said that it was, in fact, the Prime Minister who proposed the constitution of court commission for the investigation of Panama case.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has no spot of corruption and even the harsh critics cannot blame any sort of corruption on him. He said that the Prime Minister has saved billions of rupees of the nation in development projects, while the policy of transparency of the government has also been commended by international institutions.

He pointed out that due to the policy of transparency of the government, foreign investment worth billions of dollars has been made in the country. He said that Nawaz Sharif is a dauntless and fearless leader who has wriggled the country out of quagmire of problems and put it on the road to development and prosperity.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif is a great leader who has penchant for public service as well as a desire to serve the people and his every step is aimed at welfare and prosperity of the people.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum Punjab President Sharif Zafar Joya said on Thursday that Prime Minister’s appearance before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) showed his respect to the rule of law and the Constitution.

Talking to media persons, he said that Prime Minister proved that no one was above the law as he presented himself and his family for accountability. He said that prime minister had set a history today after appearing before the JIT to support the rule of law in the country.

He said that it was not first time that prime minister and his family were being held accountable. They faced accountability many times including Pervez Musharraf era but nothing could be proved against them, he added.

He said that political opponents were scared of PML-N government development works and feared that if Nawaz Sharif government completed its five year term, than their politics would come to an end forever.

PML-N Lawyers Forum’s Secretary General Chaudhry Faryad Ali and Vice president Rao Kamran also expressed similar views.