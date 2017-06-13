PM will go to JIT for dignity of people: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will go to Joint Investigation team (JIT) for the dignity of people. Talking to media in Islamabad, she said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz believes in supremacy of law and constitution and the Prime Minister has decided to appear before the JIT probing Panama Papers case in respect of apex court.” She said, “PM Nawaz Sharif had launched the movement for the independence and restoration of judiciary in the past.” She said, “Chairman Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is making false claims and escaping from appearing before the courts and Election Commission in cases against him.” Speaking on this occasion, MNA Talal Chaudhry said, “Prime Minister is working for the development of the country and prosperity of the people. He will make a history by testifying before JIT on Thursday.” Meanwhile, other PML-N leaders said that the report submitted by the Joint Investigation Team in the Supreme Court of Pakistan vindicates the stance of Sharif family. Parliamentary Secretary for Information Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said, “Strict action should be taken against the elements involved in photo leak.” Danyal Aziz said, “Chairman PTI has failed to satisfy the courts in asset cases.” Maiza Hameed said, “Prime Minister and his family has made a history by presenting themselves for accountability at every level.”— NNI

