PM welcomes Turkey’s desire to join CPEC

Ankara

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said Pakistan would welcome Turkey to join the CPEC.

Interacting with the media persons in Ankara, Turkey on Friday before departure for home, he said Central Asian states and Turkey together could bring a boost to the CPEC.

He said our future vision focuses on establishing linkages with the Central Asian Republics from Khunjarab to China to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The prime minister said that during his meeting with Turkish President wide ranging issues including Syria, Russia, Daesh, Free Trade Agreement and enhancing economic cooperation came under discussion. He said major development is happening in the Turkey Pakistan cooperation.

Responding to a question, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan is a well-wisher of Afghanistan and wants stability and peace there. A peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region. He said despite provocative statements, Pakistan has never replied in the same language.

He said feasibility work is under way on Peshawar-Kabul motorway while over sixty percent development work has been completed on Peshawar to Jalalabad highway.

Turning to internal situation, Nawaz Sharif said that there is a marked difference in load shedding between 2013 and 2017. Long power outages have immensely decreased and the industrial sector is being provided electricity without any outages.

The Prime Minister said that motorway was built in 1998 and needed repair after 10 years, but unfortunately no attention was given to its maintenance.In 2013 we then started to take care of this project. Work on 13 motorways projects is under way at a cost of 1100 billion rupees, he elaborated.

In response to a question regarding irresponsible reporting by media regarding unfound terrorist blast incidents, the Prime Minister said that it is extremely positive that discussions against such irresponsible reporting have started from within the media as self-accountability is the best way forward.

He was seen off at airport by Turkish Federal Minister for sports and youth Akif Cagatay Kilic.—INP