PM welcomes resolutions passed by Parliament

Staff Reporter

Mirpur

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday hailed the resolution passed by Pakistani Parliament on Kashmir.

“In present circumstances, when Kashmir freedom movement is passing through a critical phase, the Kashmiris welcome this move”, Haider said while talking to reporters in the State’s Metropolis late Thursday.

The AJK PM said that Pakistan armed forces will never compromise on Kashmir.

He said all the political parties had played very positive role by passing the resolution.

He said a political stability was needed in the country, at this stage the country can not afford political instability as we have to compete with the international powers including the United States, the whole hope is that the national leadership will be united to face national challenges, he added.

He said that 22 million people are behind this resolution and after the passing of this resolution a strong message had been conveyed by the Pakistani nation to people of Kashmir.

To a question Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the results of census in Azad Kashmir were not officially announced,

“In order to protect Kashmir and national interests, political stability and national unity on the issues of national significance was a need of the hour, media in the country is free and that the importance of media is critical, it should show responsibility, “he said.

He said our government has taken steps to ensure the utilization of public funds with transparent way.

He condemned the human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and said that oppressive measures adopted by Indian forces could not deter the people of Jammu and Kashmir from demanding their right of self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He urged the international community to promptly assume its viable part in disposing of Indian brutality and boorishness as their silence over these atrocities was not justified at any cost, he concluded.