PM warmly received in Turkey

Kaswar Klasra

from Ankara

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif received a warm welcome as he arrived at Ankara Esenboga International Airport, Turkey in the afternoon on Wednesday. Even he will have felt extra special after he was showered in rose petals soon after he came out of the plane. Turkish authorities took elaborate measures to make their special guest feel so special. A popular leader of only Islamic nuclear state deserved this treatment.

The Prime Minister grinned with glee as Turkish authorities greeted him with great enthusiasm applauded as he landed at airport. Not only him but also each member of his delegation including this correspondent felt so special at the airport.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on three-day official visit. Turkish Minister for Youth Ahmad Akif Cagatay Kilic received the Prime Minister at the Esenboga Airport. Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Sohail Mahmood along with other official of Pakistan’s embassy, was also present. Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mr S. Babür Girgin was also there to welcome Turkey’s special guest. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

The Prime Minister was also presented guard of honour by a contingent of Turkish guard. Upon his arrival, Turkish children attired in traditional dresses presented bouquets to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif along with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will co-chair the 5th Session of the Pakistan- Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). A Joint Declaration will be issued at the conclusion of the meeting and a number of agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed. The Prime Minister will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on bilateral, regional and international issues. He will visit the Turkish Parliament to reaffirm Pakistan’s unequivocal support and solidarity with the Government and people of Turkey against the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.