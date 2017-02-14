PM vows to take counter-terrorism war to logical end

Lahore terror blast

FIR registered against unknown

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has vowed to take the fight on terror to its logical conclusion.

While speaking at a meeting to review law and order situation in Lahore on Tuesday, the PM said an effective and befitting response to terrorists is the only way to address the issue.

Reiterating his resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, Nawaz Sharif said we will defeat the enemy with the determination of the nation taking it as our national responsibility. He said the cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dent the nation’s resolve against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said nobody can ever forget the sacrifices rendered by armed forces and the law enforcement agencies personnel.

During the meeting, fateha was offered for the martyrs of Monday’s blast in Lahore.

Among other, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Prime Minister’s Advisor on National Security Nasser Janjua attended the meeting.

Earlier, in the briefing, the Prime Minister was informed that 12 terrorist bids were foiled by Punjab Counter Terrorism Department last year. Two hundred and thirty one terrorists were killed and 769 nabbed by the Department.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the funeral prayers for seven police officials martyred in the suicide blast in front of Punjab Assembly on Monday. Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Corps Commander Lahore Lt General Sadiq Ali, provincial ministers, advisers, parliamentarians, the chief secretary, the IGP, senior military and civilian officers and the people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Sadiq Ali laid wreaths on the graves of the police martyrs and offered fateha. Expressing his condolence to the bereaved families, CM Shehbaz Sharif said the martyrs have given supreme sacrifices for the great cause and their sacrifices will be remembered forever. He sympathized with the families of the martyrs. Funeral prayers for ASI Traffic Police Amin, Head Constable Asmatullah, constables Nadeem Kamyana, Aslam and Irfan Mehmud were also held.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan and Federal Minister for Defense Kh. Asif also went to the residence of Shaheed Capt. (Retd.) Ahmed Mubeen and expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

They also offered Fateha for the departed souls. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif paid homage to the services of Shaheed and said that Capt. (Retd.) Ahmed Mubeen has embraced martyrdom and the nation will never forget the sacrifice of a dutiful and brave officer. They said that Capt. (Retd.) Ahmed Mubeen has sacrificed his life during the performance of his duty for a great cause and his blood will not go to waste. Shahbaz Sharif said that the martyrdom of Capt. (Retd.) Ahmed Mubeen is an irreparable loss for the country and the nation. He said that Capt. (Retd.) Ahmed Mubeen was a brave son of the nation and the entire nation is proud of his sacrifice.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown terrorists over Monday’s blast in Lahore.

Initial investigation suggests that the suicide bomber had three accomplices. Prior to the attack, police had stopped the four suspicious men, but the suicide bomber entered Chairing Cross, where the bomb later exploded.

The suicide bomber’s head, hair and other body parts have been sent to a laboratory.

CCTV video of the Lahore suicide bomber shows the attacker entering the protest venue through Masjid Shuhada Chowk, approaching a group of policemen and detonated his suicide jacket at 6:10 PM.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah told a TV channel that suicide bomber’s target was a meeting chaired by chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

He commended Punjab government’s operation against wanted criminals saying it is not “great but grand.”

More clues are being garnered from the blast site to further the investigations as Mall Road is still closed for traffic.

Punjab observed on Tuesday a day of mourning and the national flag flew at half mast at Punjab Assembly, Lahore High Court, important public buildings and institutions.

Lawyers Associations including Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar, High Court Bars of Lahore and Islamabad also observed as day of mourning during which lawyers did not attend court proceedings. All big and small markets and bazaars remained closed in Lahore.