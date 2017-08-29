PM to visit US in Sept for UNGA session

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be proceeding to the US in the third week of September, sources revealed on Monday.

Abbasi will be heading to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. This will the newly-elected premier’s maiden trip to the US.

The visit will come amid tense relations between the two countries following the announcement by President Donald Trump of his new policy for South Asia which was critical of Pakistan.

Pakistan also recently postponed the visit of Acting Special Representative of Afghanistan and Pakistan Alice Wells. Officials said the ‘busy schedule’ of Pakistani officials led to the postponement of the visit.

The premier, in an interview to a foreign media outlet on Monday, Abbasi said Trump’s newly announced Afghanistan policy will be met with failure.