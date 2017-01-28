PM urges nation to focus on mathematics, sciences for national progress

‘How maths and science power nations’

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday urged the nation to focus on mathematics and sciences to ensure progress in all spheres and attain a coveted place in the comity of nations. He was addressing an event on the launch of the first volume by the Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science’s Publication Volume-I – “How maths and science power nations” – a project by Alif Ailaan here at the PM office.

He said his government was endeavouring to rise above petty political issues and focus on provision of quality education with particular emphasis on the science to take the country forward.

The prime minister said the future of every nation was based on learning mathematics and sciences adding the ancient civilizations relied on their knowledge, innovated and built cities that still were a source of marvel. He said the artifacts used by the people of Harappa, Taxila and Moenjodaro and the style of their buildings reflected that they were highly learned and civilised.

He said Islam also called for learning, research and studies and that was the reason great Muslim scientists and researchers made great discoveries in every field of life.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Muslims of sub-continent rose to the fore due to the efforts of educated scholars and in this regard he specially mentioned Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s efforts. He said this quest for knowledge was also apparent in speeches and writings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Pakistan was now also an associate member of the European Research Centre – CERN and its scientists were bringing a good name to the country. He said their placement at world’s leading scientific research centre was only possible due to their hard work and commitment to attain higher knowledge.

He regretted that in the past the vital areas of food security, environmental issues, educational reforms, economic stability were ignored, however the present government was making hectic efforts to overcome the lapses of the past, and taking the country on the path of progress and prosperity. The prime minister said the last week he represented Pakistan at the World Economic Forum at Davos and said the world was getting ready for the fourth industrial revolution and recalled his meeting with Chairman Microsoft Bill Gates and Chief Executive Officer of Ali Baba Jack Ma.

He said for a bright Pakistan, the young generation needed to lead the world markets in all spheres, but this could only be achieved by getting quality education in sciences and mathematics.

He said his presence here was to strengthen the vision of his government for a better and brighter Pakistan that occupied a prominent position amongst the comity of nations.