PM urged to include Shontar bypass in CPEC

Gilgit

Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan here Friday said that Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be requested to include Shontar bypass in the multi faceted, China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) to make Azad Kashmir and GB further closer.

“I would soon meet with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and would request him to include Shontar bypass in CPEC,” the Governor made this assurance to a high-level delegation of Jumaat e Islami Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan led by Abdur Rashid Turabi who called on him here at Governor House.

Member GB Legislative Assembly, Rani Ateeqa Ghazanfar and Vice Ameer Jumat e Islami Azad Kashmir and GB Mushtaq Ahmed were also present.

Turabi had requested the Governor to play role for inclusion of Shontar bypass in CPEC.

The Governor said he would soon hold meeting with PM and would request him to include Shontar bypass in CPEC as it would benefit a large number of people besides bringing Azad Kashmir and GB people further closer.—APP