PM unhappy over duration of power outages

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Chairing the fourth consecutive meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy during the month of April here on Friday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed displeasure over the duration of current load-shedding schedule and stated it is the responsibility of the government to provide relief to the masses.

Anticipated planning has not been exercised by the relevant ministries and their organizations for which responsibility must be fixed, added the prime minister.

The PM directed Secretary Water and Power to constitute a dedicated team for hourly monitoring of the power supply situation. He further directed that the team must report on monitoring of power transmission and distribution system as well on weekly basis.

The prime minister directed Secretary Water and Power, Secretary Finance and his own Secretary to PM to present a line of action for resolution of issues related to un-operational IPPs and present a report within two days.

Nawaz Sharif directed Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Water and Power to work out a balanced conversion plan of power generation plants from furnace oil to Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) and coal as source and present the plan in next meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy. This will help the government reduce the cost of electricity for all sectors.

Secretary Water & Power briefed the meeting on availability and utilization of idle IPPs and captive power plants. He also briefed on issues pertaining to upfront tariff by NEPRA and load management plan for the summer.

He informed the meeting that power generation amounting to 866 MW has been restored to the system in the month of April and further 400 MW would be added by mid of May 2017.

Minister Water & Power informed the meeting that power system constraints resolution programme would be completed by December 2017. Minister for Finance briefed the meeting on his meeting with President World Bank regarding funding of solar power projects in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by. Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Water & Power, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab, Maryum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to PM and senior officials.