PM underlines need to achieve $5b Pak-Iran trade target

Committee to be formed to boost cooperation

Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday underlined the need for concerted efforts to achieve the target of $5 billion in the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran as soon as possible.

He was talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif, who called on him.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Islamabad to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the increasing high level exchanges between the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. He hoped that the two sides would continue to expand economic interaction for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy and connectivity.

The issues of peace and stability in the region also came under discussion during the meeting. On the tragic incident that took place in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan involving martyrdom of 11 Iranian border security guards on April 26, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s condolences to the government and people of Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked the prime minister and the government of Pakistan for the continued efforts for strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing interaction in all areas, including trade and economic cooperation as well as border and security issues.

He also conveyed the desire of the Iranian leadership and the government for continued efforts for growth in bilateral ties.

Pakistan and Iran Wednesday decided to constitute Operational Committees at various levels to identify areas of cooperation, addressing mutual concerns and suggesting way forward for further enhancing bilateral ties.

Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting here, reaffirmed to work closely for furthering Pak-Iran bilateral relations.

A 12-member high powered Iranian delegation, headed by foreign minister is on an official visit to Pakistan.

On behalf of their governments, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment not to allow anyone to use their borders and lands against each other.

At the outset of meeting, the two leaders while reciprocating warm sentiments of people of two countries observed that being immediate neighbors and sharing strong cultural, religious and historical ties, Pakistan and Iran have no other option but to work hand in hand to overcome existing challenges at individual, regional as well as international level vis-a-vis the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah.

In order to remove irritants and overcome issues of mutual concerns in areas of border management, illegal human and drug trafficking, the two leaders decided that Operational Committees at various levels would be constituted for identification of areas of cooperation, addressing mutual concerns and suggesting way forward for further enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries with special focus on border management, information and intelligence sharing and curbing illegal human and drug trafficking.INP