PM to open metro bus service tomorrow

Multan

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate Metro Bus service in Multan tomorrow and all arrangements in this regard have been finalized.

The stations and route of Multan Metro Bus has been decorated in connection with the inauguration. Screens have been installed across the city for facilitating the citizens with live coverage of the event.

Special security plan has been chalked out by the district police in connection with the inauguration ceremony. Reports said authorities have completed the Multan Metro Bus project and people will soon have the best transport facility in the city.

The Punjab government has spent over Rs.28 billion on the project, with 21 bus stations set up on 18.5km long route to facilitate 97,000 commuters daily.

Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Zahid Saeed along with Comissioner Asadullah Khan visited various stations to review the arrangements here on Sunday.

Later, the chief secretary presided over a meeting at Circuit House to finalise the arrangements.

Parliamentarians, RPO Sultan Azam Taimoori, Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha, CPO Ahsan Younis and other officials concerned were also present.—INP