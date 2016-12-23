PM to consider making Abbottabad Commission Report public

‘I am happy Zardari is returning to Pakistan’

Observer Report

Sarajevo/Bucharist

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said he would review the Abbottabad Commission Report before making a decision to make it public.

Talking to accompanying journalists here at a breakfast meeting, the Prime Minister said he would review the Report on his return home.

The Prime Minister said he was glad that Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari was returning to the country.

“I am actually very happy that Zardari is returning to Pakistan,” he said, adding the former president will keep “his party’s” control in his hands.

When a journalist asked the prime minster how did the year 2016 go for him, he said, “Alhamdulillah (Thank God) it went well, it could have gone better.”

“If everybody performs his duties then Pakistan will perform better,” he said.

Prime Minister Sharif said that his government will complete its tenure in another one and a half year. “Our government worked. What did the people who had a seven-point agenda do? In their tenure the country was marred by load-shedding and terrorism.”

The prime minister added that due to protests nine-months of the country were wasted. “Despite protests we will solve the problem of load-shedding by 2018.”

The Prime Minister said he was in favour of political affinity and mentioned “the Charter of Democracy” signed with the PPP.

He said never during the government of PPP, he made any attempt to derail the setup. Despite differences with PPP, Sharif said his party did not adopt the policy of agitation and sit-ins.

“To run affairs of the country is not every one’s job, and particularly not for those habitual of doing sit-ins,” he said.

Nawaz also took aim at his political opponents and said that despite the problems of sit-in protests, the government would eliminate load-shedding by 2018.

“The practice of staging dharna protests and taking back resignations has become common,” said Nawaz Sharif.

Without naming General Pervez Musharraf, the Prime Minister said even those with seven-point agenda could not make a positive difference and eventually left the nation behind with the curse of electricity loadshedding.

The Prime Minister dismissed the impression that the government was making effort to end power crisis to win votes in next general election.

In fact, he said, his government was aiming to address all development issues, adding that he would continue the policy of bringing reforms in all sectors. Nawaz Sharif said he was working on fulfilling the objectives of his party manifesto.

He mentioned that a project of construction of 49 modern hospitals was actively being taken up and people in several districts have been issued health cards. He said transparency had been ensured in the projects of Liquified Natural Gas and Solar plants, and added Rs 100 billion from national exchequer had been saved.