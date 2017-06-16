PM submits financial papers to JIT

Says factories of specific agenda must close; Bigger JIT will be next year when people will cast their votes

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

After facing questions from the Joint Investigation Team for about three hours and recording his stance, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said his appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is a milestone for rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. Talking to the media after his appearance before the JIT, Nawaz Sharif said never before in the history of the country three generations of a family were held accountable as his family was being made. The present process of accountability has been extended to 1936, prior to his birth. Mian Nawaz Sharif said he and his family have repeatedly been subjected to merciless accountability but no allegation of corruption had ever been proved. He expressed the confidence that the outcome of the ongoing inquiry would not be different as he and his family have done nothing wrong. The Prime Minister pointed out that first accountability of his family began in 1972 when their assets were nationalized. Then PPP Government pursued policy of victimization of his family but could not find anything wrong. Mian Nawaz Sharif said had there been any evidence of corruption against him or his family then Musharraf would not have instituted a false case of plane hijacking against him. Referring to the on-going investigations, the Prime Minister said all documents relating to his own assets and those of his family are already with the Supreme Court and today he once again clarified his position.

The Prime Minister said immediately after surfacing of Panama Papers allegations about fifteen months back, he had announced formation of a Commission headed by a Supreme Court judge to probe the allegations. He said had his offer not been politicized and conspiracies hatched then today the issue would have been over.

Mian Nawaz Sharif emphatically stated that what is going on has nothing to do with corruption or bungling of government resources. He said purely personal and family matters and businesses are being complicated and politicized.

He said JIT report and the Supreme Court verdict in the case would come soon but we must remember that there would be a people’s JIT next year. He said we all have to present ourselves before JIT of 200 million people of Pakistan. He said above all, we will have to appear before the court of Almighty Allah Who is not dependent on any JIT.

The Prime Minister said the country has paid heavy price for conspiracies and time has come to uphold the banner of truth. He said we will not allow to reverse the wheel of history. He said puppet shows can longer be staged from behind curtains.

He said people of Pakistan elected him thrice as Prime Minister but he appeared before the JIT to uphold rule of law and the constitution and show respect for democracy. He said not only democracy but security of the country would be imperiled if factories of specific agendas were not closed.

Mian Nawaz Sharif expressed the confidence that they would come out victorious of JIT process and decision of the court. He also expressed his full confidence that the JIT of the people next year would also give its verdict in favour of PML-N.

The Prime Minister said he approved projects worth trillions of rupees in his capacity as Chief Minister of Punjab and Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said the country witnessed more investment during present tenure of PML(N) then during 65 years of existence of the country.

He said despite all this no opponent could bring forth any allegation of corruption, kickback or commission against him. He said those hatching conspiracies against the government would not succeed.

Earlier, the prime minister reached the judicial academy amidst tight security. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, son Hussain Nawaz and some other party leaders.

Before and after the appearance before the JIT, the prime minister also held meetings with the party leaders.