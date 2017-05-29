PM striving to make economy strong like defence of country: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was striving to make the economy strong like the defence of the country which he made invincible by conducting nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, spurning international coaxing and pressures. She said that he had an abiding commitment to promote well being of the people and usher in an era of progress and prosperity in the country for which he had been working day and night to fulfill his commitment.

The MOS was addressing a public meeting along with Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khakan Abbasi and Provincial Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar at Union Council Rawat in Tehsil Murree.

She said that Pakistan was about to become bankrupt in 2013 but now all international surveys and reports were declaring the country among the 20 emerging economies of the world due to efforts of the team of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during the last four years. Marriyum said that while the Prime Minister was trying to change the economic profile of the country through development projects, the political opponents of the government were trying to block the road to progress.

She said that those who wanted to disrupt the process of development had failed in their nefarious designs. The minister said that Imran had been maligning the incumbent government for the last 3-4 years and tried his best to hamper the progress of the country but the Prime Minister showed remarkable restraint and patience and faced the conspiracies with sangfroid.

The minister said that Imran Khan who had been doing politics of lies and allegations was himself facing accountability in the superior courts now. She said if someone would raise a finger towards the Prime Minister, then several fingers would be raised towards him adding that the people of Pakistan would reject politics of allegation and indecency in the 2018 elections and elect Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister for the fourth time.