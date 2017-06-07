PM stresses proactive planning for power supply, demand

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Tuesday emphasized that pro-active planning be exercised regarding power supply and demand.

“It is very unfortunate that planning is undertaken ignoring important contingency factors that could not be ruled out” the Prime Minister said while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister also directed to work out shifting of scheduled outages of power plants on account of repairs and maintenance from summer season to winter season so that maximum power is provided when most required during months of peak power demand.

He directed the Ministry of Water & Power to undertake power supply and demand analysis till the year 2023 so as to undertake integrated long-term planning with regard to fulfilling energy requirements of the country over the foreseeable future.

The CCE unanimously approved that no power shutdowns be carried out on account of development works during Ramzan. It was also decided that factors including increase in use of electric appliances due to economic prosperity and behavioral patterns of power consumers be included in the estimation of projected power demands. CCE also accorded in-principle approval for establishment of a new LNG based 1,200 MW capacity power plant.

Minister for Finance Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Minister for Planning & Development Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Chief Minister Punjab Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marryum Aurangzeb and other senior officials attended the meeting.—INP