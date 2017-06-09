PM stresses boost in Pakistan, Kazakhstan trade

Astana

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday underscored the need for enhancing trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, which was much less than the potential.

He expressed these views during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana. During the bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister thanked President Nazarbayev for invitation to participate in the ongoing 17th SCO Summit and congratulated him on hosting the summit.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy sector, regional connectivity and human resource development.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the outcome of the ongoing SCO Summit will result in paving way for cooperation and economic prosperity of the people of the region.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the warmth and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also called President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the meeting, the PM stated that, “Pakistan cherishes its close, friendly and fraternal relations with Uzbekistan, as both the countries are bound by strong commonalities of history, faith and culture.” “Pakistan is keen to further expand ties in all fields, particularly economic and energy cooperation, connectivity and human resource development,” said the PM.

The Prime Minister expressed the desire to take bilateral relations to new heights based on mutually beneficial cooperation. “Pakistan is keen to further expand ties in all fields, particularly economic and energy cooperation, connectivity and human resource development,” he added.

The Prime Minister said, “Uzbekistan’s impressive annual economic growth and rich energy resources and Pakistan’s large industrial and agricultural base provide an ideal environment for expansion of trade and commercial cooperation between the two countries.”

The Prime Minister proposed that, “Both countries work together for making appropriate reforms in trade policies to facilitate trade, investment and free flow of goods and services between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.” —NNI