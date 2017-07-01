PM strengthened economy, made Pakistan nuclear power: Kirmani

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif strengthened the economy, made Pakistan a nuclear power and put the country on the path of prosperity. In a statement, he said name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not in the Panama Papers.

He said people were looking at all the events surrounding the Panama Papers case, adding people continued their support for Nawaz Sharif. He said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) called those witnesses who were opponents of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Kirmani said there was a silence about presence of names of other politicians in Panama Papers. He asked whether other politicians whose names appeared in Panama Papers were above the law and constitution.—APP

