PM sets history by appearing before JIT

Imran Khan has no proofs, will face music: Parliamentarians

Islamabad

Senior politicians and parliamentarians on Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has set the history by appearing before Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Talking to APP outside Judicial Academy, they said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif endorsed confidence on institutions as maintenance of supremacy of law was his prime objective.

They said Prime Minister had taken a strong step of writing a letter to the Supreme Court for setting up a commission on Panama issue. They viewed that only clean leaders make such decisions.

PML leader Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said Prime Minister and his family were fully supporting the JIT despite negative propaganda by some political parties. Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Vice President PML N lawyers wing stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always worked for strengthening institutions and respect of courts. MNA Parveen Masood Bhatti said, no one try to politicize the matter of JIT for their political advantage as their endeavour to pollute minds of general public would not be succeeded.

MNA Nighat Parveen Mir said from the very first day Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was quite clear in his stance on Panama Papers matter and soon decision of JIT would also clear all doubts. Senator Nuzat Sadiq said that Sharif family sacrificed a lot for supremacy of democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions in the country.

MNAs Shahnaz Saleem and Khalida Mansoor stated that family members of any Prime Minister had presented before JIT for the first time in the history of the country, setting a new precedent that no one is above law. MNA Shaheen Habib Ullah and Rozina Alam Khan said PM Nawaz Sharif always raised voice for freedom of judiciary and his long march for Chief Justice in past was an ample proof of it.

MNA Shakila Luqman and Miaza Hameed shared that PM’s decision of presenting before JIT was a positive step for strengthening democracy in the country.

Senator Nuzat Sadiq and Chaudhary Tanveer Hussain, stated that today is an important day in the history of the country as Prime Minister of the country has volunteered himself to appear before an investigation team. They stated that no one is above law and Prime Minister has proved it by his deed that for democracy he can give any kind of sacrifice.

Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali said Imran Khan has no proofs against Sharif family and would face consequences. All the family of Prime Minister had presented themselves before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) setting a new history of the country, he stated while talking to media at a police picket near Judicial Academy.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always respected the constitution and regarded the laws of the land. Leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hanif Abbasi said that PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons had come to Pakistan to appear themselves before the JIT on the special instructions of Prime Minster, who always respected all institutions.

Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb Thursday said institutions strengthen a nation and PM has today proved that even he is not above law, adding that ‘if Prime Minister can appear before court, anyone else should appear when called’.

She said supremacy of law is prime objective of Pakistan Muslim League and they never compromised on that. She said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was most popular leader and his decision of appearing before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has increased his prestige and respect. She shared that decision of JIT would clarify false claims of his political rivals who himself have not delivered anything for masses.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan United Council Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashid while talking to the media said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has set an example by appearing in person before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed by the Supreme Court. He said that trust in democracy and judiciary would be improved after appearance of the prime minister before the JIT.—APP