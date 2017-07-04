PM says PAF fully capable to deal with challenges

Air Chief briefs Nawaz on PAF’s future goals

Islamabad

PAF Chief, Air Chief Sohail Aman on Monday called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad and briefed him on future plans of the airforce. During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully capable to effectively respond to any kind of threat.

The Prime Minister praised the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force. Matters pertaining to PAF development strategy and future goals were also discussed.

The Air Chief briefed the prime minister about operational preparedness of the air force particularly the training aspects. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz were also present on the occasion.—INP