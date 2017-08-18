PM reconstitutes Council of Common Interests

Directs immediate release of funds for South Punjab schemes

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday reconstituted the Council of Common Interests (CCI). A statement issued from Prime Minister House said that Prime Minister Abbasi has reconstituted the CCI.

It added that chief ministers of all four provinces, minister for inter-provincial coordination, minister for industries and productions and finance minister would be members of the council. The council will be chaired by the prime minister.

PM Abbasi also allocated portfolios to newly appointed advisers and special assistants.

Portfolios of the advisors are Amir Muqam (Political Affairs), Irfan Sidiqqui (National History and Literary Heritage), Jam Mashooq Ali (IRSA Affairs) and Mehtab Ahmed Khan (Aviation).

All of the advisers will have the status of federal ministers.

Portfolios of the special assistants are Asif Saeed Kirmani (Political Affairs), Miftah Ismail (Economic Affairs), Dr Musadik Malik (Media Affairs), Zafarullah Khan (Law) and Kh Zaheer Ahmed (Institutional Reforms).

The special assistants will have the status of minister of state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi directed to immediately release funds from Sustainable Development Goals programme for electricity, gas and other schemes in South Punjab.

He was talking to a delegation of PML (N) MNAs in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said he will personally monitor progress of development schemes in the areas and MNAs from South Punjab can contact him anytime for resolution of public grievances.

Those who attended the meeting included Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister of State for Industries and Production Arshad Khan Leghari, MNAs Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, Syed Muhammad Asghar, Mr. Tahir Bashir Cheema, Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Mian Imtiaz Ahmad, Ms. Zeb Jaffer, Ms. Maiza Hameed and Mrs. Sabiha Nazir attended the meeting.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed was also present in the meeting.

Talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri in Islamabad on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that Balochistan being the largest province has been given highest priority by the present government.

He said this is manifested by CPEC projects for Balochistan, including Gwadar Port, extensive road networks and socio-economic uplift schemes.

He said our government has focused on improving law and order in the province, which has paid dividends in the form of accelerated development.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said all resources will be utilized to bring Balochistan at par with other federating units. The Prime Minister said he will visit Balochistan in next couple of days to review development projects and law and order situation.

The Chief Minister assured full support in carrying forward the development agenda of the government.